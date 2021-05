By Dean Egan.

A disqualified driver was found to be under the influence of drugs at a checkpoint in Carlow Town on Monday night.

The motorist was stopped on the Wexford Road by officers carrying out a routine checkpoint.

Gardai found the person had been disqualified from driving, and a roadside drugs test showed positive results for for cocaine, opiates and cannabis.

The car was seized for no insurance and no licence and court proceedings will follow.