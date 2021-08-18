By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in Co. Kilkenny this morning for numerous offences.

One Garda on a bike spotted a silver Ford Galaxy parked in a disabled bay.

By the use of the Mobility App, the officer discovered that the tax was expired for almost a year.

When the driver was questioned, he gave a false name to Gardaí.

The driver was arrested and his true identity was revealed where Gardaí found that the man was an uninsured on the car and was also a disqualified driver.

The car was impounded and the man has been charged with four separate offences.