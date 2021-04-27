By Joleen Murphy

Disney is recruiting extras for the sequel to Enchanted which is being filmed in ireland.

The film will feature stars from the original 2007 movie, including Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

The follow up called ‘Disenchanted’ will begin filming in Dublin and Wicklow next month.

Crews are already transforming part of Enniskerry village into a set from the film.

#NEW | A castle is being built in the village of Wicklow, Ireland to start recording the film "Disenchanted". the film starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden will be released next year on the Disney + platform. pic.twitter.com/gfpxJVd6BR — best of amy adams (@BESTOFAMYADAMSS) April 26, 2021