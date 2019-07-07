Actor Cameron Boyce best known for his roles on the Disney Channel, has died aged 20.

A spokesperson for his family said he passed away in his sleep, due to “an ongoing medical condition”.

The LA-born star was also known for his charity work, as well as appearing alongside Adam Sandler in the comedy ‘Grown Ups.’

James Charles led the tributes on social media:


https://www.instagram.com/p/BznJVjiHg4W/

