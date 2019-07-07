Actor Cameron Boyce best known for his roles on the Disney Channel, has died aged 20.

A spokesperson for his family said he passed away in his sleep, due to “an ongoing medical condition”.

The LA-born star was also known for his charity work, as well as appearing alongside Adam Sandler in the comedy ‘Grown Ups.’

James Charles led the tributes on social media:

rest in peace to cameron boyce 😞 he was so young, incredibly talented, but also one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met. sending love to his friends & family 💔 — James Charles (@jamescharles) July 7, 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/BznJVjiHg4W/

Rest In Peace and Power #cameronboyce pic.twitter.com/vWbS59fTaJ — Daniel Curtis Lee (@IamDRIIVE) July 7, 2019