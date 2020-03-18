Hundreds of Irish people will be watching Dirty Dancing on Netflix at 9 o’clock tonight and commenting along on twitter.

Tonight's film at 9pm GMT on @NetflixUK is Dirty Dancing.

I need pics of your snacks, dogs & mammies.

The fancy dress theme is Dirty or Dancing.

dig out that dress & press play at 9, follow the hashtag #CovideoParty

jump on https://t.co/nvMeez6YAU after the film for the chats RT pic.twitter.com/UXUVvgtexm — Alison Spittle (@AlisonSpittle) March 18, 2020

It’s just one of a number of online initiatives in place while people are advised to remain at home.

The hashtag covideo party was created by comedian Alison Spittle.

She says people are also encouraged to dress up as characters from the film.

“So we’ve watched, Matilda, Jumanji, Clueless, and last night we watched Extraordinary because it is an Irish film with Maeve Higgins in it.

And we all had a blast because of St Patrick’s Day, it was really great craic.

People were dressing as ghosts, or something really Irish, so lot of Irish flags…

“But mainly ghosts.”