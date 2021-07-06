Vivienne Clarke

Leo Varadkar has acknowledged that there could be “teething problems” with the digital Covid travel certificate.

Speaking in an interview with RTÉ radio, the Tánaiste said there could be delays and a call centre will be available to deal with queries.

Mr Varadkar advised people who were travelling to give themselves plenty of time as there could be delays at the airport initially. “Do your planning,” he said, as people could be dealing with two sets of rules – in Ireland and in the country to which they were travelling.

The digital travel certificate is an EU system and Ireland would be adhering to the EU regulations, he said. However, he advised that people who were not vaccinated should avoid international travel.

Earlier, the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, said he expected plans for the travel certificate to go ahead as planned on July 19th.

However, he cautioned that the further easing of restrictions in Ireland would be gradual across August and would not be like the UK where “the doors were thrown open”.

There was still a risk, so the situation would have to be monitored, he said.

Data from the UK would be significant in determining how plans could evolve, he added on his way into Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“We’re going to get everyone vaccinated, back dining, able to socialise, it will just take a bit of time.

“It’s not going to be a huge change, it’s going to be step by step,” Mr Ryan said.

Indoor dining

When asked if the travel certificate could be used for a return to indoor dining, Mr Varadkar told RTÉ such a proposal was under consideration as there would not be the capacity for hundreds of thousands of tests to be carried out.

No test was as good as a vaccine, he added. The new expert group on antigen testing, headed up by Prof Mary Horgan would be advising the Government on access to indoor activities, he said. “We will be taking their advice.”

Mr Varadkar said he could not “say for certain” that the Government would be in a position to implement plans for the re-opening of hospitality indoors by July 19th.