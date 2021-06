The technology behind the EU Digital Covid certificate has gone live at EU level, which allows certificates to be verified.

It’s the first step in the rollout of the system, that aims to allow safe summer travel within the European Union this summer.

Seven-member states including Germany, Greece and Croatia have decided to connect straight away.

More countries, including Ireland, will join in the coming days and weeks.

https://twitter.com/DigitalEU/status/1399679556030808067?s=20