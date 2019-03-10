An ATM has been stolen from the wall of a bank in Co Cavan.
The brazen theft took place from the wall at the bank on the Main Street, Kingscourt around 4am this morning.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
A spokesperson said, “Gardaí were alerted at about 4am and immediately went to the scene.”
“On arrival, they discovered that a large digger had been used to remove the ATM from the bank.”
“The ATM was placed on a trailer being towed by a light coloured large four-wheel drive vehicle (SUV). This vehicle left the scene in the direction of Carrickmacross.”
The scene is sealed off for a technical examination of the area by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact then at Bailleboro Garda Station on 042 9694570.