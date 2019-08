Plans for more than 1,300 homes have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

740 of them are proposed for south Dublin, including 575 apartments in Sandyford, and 165 apartments in Carrickmines.

There are also 375 houses and apartments planned for Hospital Street in Kildare town.

The fourth large application involves 201 build-to-rent units in Albert Quay, Cork city.