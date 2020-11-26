Revenue seized over 5.5 million cigarettes at Dublin Port yesterday, with the assistance of detector dog Kelly.

The seizure was made as a result of routine profiling.

The smuggled cigarettes were labelled as ‘solar panels’ and were discovered following a search of a trailer that arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded ‘Rothmans’, originated from Ukraine and have an estimated retail value of €2.9 million representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €2.5 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the smuggling of illegal tobacco products into the State. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.