John Hume, a politician from Derry, Northern Ireland and a founding member of the Social Democratic and Labour Party, has passed away.

He was 83 years old.

The SDLP founder and Nobel peace prize laureate who spent his life and career campaigning for civil rights, passed away today after years of suffering from dementia.

Mr Hume passed away in the early hours of Monday morning after a short illness.

His death was confirmed by the Social Democratic and Labour Party on Monday morning.