A bus company in Northern Ireland has apologised and cancelled a planned shopping tour from Derry to Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

GD Tours posted on social media on Wednesday the offer of seats for a return trip from Derry on December 5th to the south Dublin shopping centre for £25.

The original post said: “With shops closing in the north tomorrow [Thursday] at 12 midnight! The south is reopening on the Monday 30th lets get seats sold and have a relaxing day to the biggest shopping centre in Ireland!!”

The post received negative reactions, with Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, whose constituency includes the Dundrum area, calling the ad a “disgrace” and warning it went against Covid-19 guidelines.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the Co Derry-based company said: “Regarding the shopping trip to Dundrum it won’t be going ahead as after double checking travel restriction it’s not possible at this time thank you for all the interest if I have offended anyone in anyway I again am sorry.”

Dundrum Town Centre said earlier on Thursday the trip was “not in line with Government guidance, nor are they affiliated with the centre”.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back to the centre, and all visits must be in-line with Government guidance. We ask that all visitors are responsible and consider others when visiting,” it said.

Level 5 restrictions in the Republic come to end on December 1st and it is expected non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen.

Fresh restrictions come into effect again in Northern Ireland from Friday. However, the North’s guidelines state “the retail sector remains open at this time”.