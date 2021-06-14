By Dean Egan.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says public health officials are worried about the Delta variant of Covid-19.

It comes as the Government will continue to consider possible travel restrictions with Britain amid fears surrounding the variant.

The strain, which first originated in India, is said to be making up around 90 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the UK.

Speaking to Beat news, Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn, says unvaccinated people have to remain vigilant:

“The one thing that we’re particularly concerned about is the delta variant, and what impact that may have over the coming weeks.”

“We’re very keen for people, particularly those who haven’t been vaccinated, to continue to follow public health measures, so we don’t run into trouble over the coming weeks.”