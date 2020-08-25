The office building which houses the Department of Health in Dublin has been evacuated after a suspicious parcel was discovered.

On Tuesday afternoon, staff in Miesian Plaza on Lower Baggot Street, which houses the Department of Health and the Department of Children, were evacuated from the city centre building.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Baggot Street Lower. A suspicious parcel was discovered in the Department of Health.”

“No further information is available at this time,” she said.