The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has this evening issued updated advice for Irish people planning on travelling to Spain.
Spain has seen a significant increase in cases of Coronavirus in recent days. There are now 2,182 cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths.
Tonight, the minister said that Irish people in Spain – either on the mainland or the Balearic or Canary Islands – should monitor developments closely and follow advice from local authorities.
He added that Ireland is upgrading the country’s overall security status in respect of Spain to “exercise a high degree of caution” and Irish people should avoid non-essential travel to the following areas: Madrid, Vitoria & Labastida in the Basque Country and La Rioja.
Earlier, the Spanish government warned that the Coronavirus crisis could last up to four months.
TRAVEL ADVICE SPAIN 1/2: A significant number of new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Spain, on mainland & Balearic & Canary Islands. If u are in Spain, monitor developments closely & follow advice from Local Authorities.
— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 11, 2020
TRAVEL ADVICE 2/2: re #COVID19 .This evening we are upgrading our overall security status in respect of Spain to “exercise a high degree of caution” & advising against non-essential travel to the following areas: Madrid, Vitoria & Labastida in the Basque Country and La Rioja.
— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 11, 2020