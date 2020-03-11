The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has this evening issued updated advice for Irish people planning on travelling to Spain.

Spain has seen a significant increase in cases of Coronavirus in recent days. There are now 2,182 cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths.

Tonight, the minister said that Irish people in Spain – either on the mainland or the Balearic or Canary Islands – should monitor developments closely and follow advice from local authorities.

He added that Ireland is upgrading the country’s overall security status in respect of Spain to “exercise a high degree of caution” and Irish people should avoid non-essential travel to the following areas: Madrid, Vitoria & Labastida in the Basque Country and La Rioja.


Earlier, the Spanish government warned that the Coronavirus crisis could last up to four months.

