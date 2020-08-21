Changes to next year’s Junior and Leaving Certificate exams have been announced by the Department of Education.

The changes will apply to the format of the courses, with the Department taking into account the time students lost out on due to school closures.

It’s understood measures are also being taken in the event there will be further time lost in the foreseeable future.

For Leaving Cert students exam papers will stay the same, but there will be additional number of questions the students will be able to choose from. (i.e Answering one question out of five, instead of one question out of four)

For Junior Cert students, the number of class based assessments they are required to complete has been reduced from two to one.

All details have been published in a document, issued by the Department of Education.

More to follow.