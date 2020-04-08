The Department of Education and Skills is hoping that there will be two weeks of school before the Leaving and Junior Cert exams to allow a run in for students.

Students across the country have been left in limbo by the Coronavirus with the future of the state exams far from clear.

Much will depend on what impact the restrictions have on the spread of the virus across the country.

Education Minister, Joe McHugh, is hoping to have a solution in place in the coming days to give certainty over if and when the junior and leaving cert can go ahead.

“We know that students and their families need clarity on this, and we know that you’re feeling a lot of pressure” said Liz Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach.

We’re asking you to keep studying and keep focused, we’re working on providing you with answers in relation to the exams as soon as possible.”