Some driving tests have been cancelled this morning due to dense fog.

The Road Safety Authority says that morning fog has caused disruption around the country.

Morning tests have been cancelled at centres in Carlow, Waterford, Clonmel, Castlebar and parts of Galway, Cork and Limerick.

We are currently experiencing some disruption to driving tests due to dense fog. Tests at the following Test Centres for the times stated have been cancelled: https://t.co/88z4OEj2fg pic.twitter.com/I3ouljKuyV — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 20, 2019



The RSA says alternative driving tests will be arranged free of charge.

Image via RSA Twitter