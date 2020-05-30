There has been another night of violence in Minneapolis after protesters, angry over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd, ignored a curfew.

The army has been put on standby after demonstrations spread to other US cities, leading to clashes with police.

In Detroit, a 19 year old man has died after shots were fired into a crowd.

A white former police officer’s been charged with third-degree murder after he was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck.

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz says he understands “the rage” people feel, but is urging demonstrators to “go home”.

He said: “The disenfranchisement that went with what we witnessed with George’s death is one thing, but the absolute chaos. [that has followed]

“This is not grieving, this is not making a statement that we fully acknowledge needs to be fixed.

“This is life-threatening and dangerous – I’m deeply concerned.”