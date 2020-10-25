An Post have launched a new initiative to ensure all mail posted to and from residents in nursing and care homes are delivered.

It is in effect from now until the end of January, 2021.

It is offering FREE postage on cards, letters, large envelopes and packages weighing up to 2 Kilos to and from residents of Nursing and Care homes in the State, to ‘bring a little joy’ to those experiencing increased restrictions.

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy welcomes the plan saying ‘we have local people who are serving the local communities and understanding their needs’ adding that ‘at a time when we are precluded from visiting our nearest and dearest it reminds how much we care and that we haven’t forgot about our local communities’.

Murphy also stated that An Post are going ‘above and beyond’ for local Post Offices who are already struggling.