Food delivery service Deliveroo is seeking an Irish-based food reviewer to taste-test its menus.

The successful candidate will be paid in the form of a year’s worth of Deliveroo credit, in order to taste and critique local restaurants on the platform.

Deliveroo said the new role is designed to help it trial the options available on its platform and to help it identify “hidden gems”.

The best-hidden gems identified by the taste tester will have a chance of featuring in future Deliveroo marketing campaigns.

The criteria the delivery service is searching for in applicants include:

Experience in eating all food types;

Willingness to try different cuisines;

A palette for savoury and sweet, spicy and saucy;

Familiarity with high-street chains as well as a desire to sample local independents;

A sense of culinary adventure;

Ability to translate “a great foodie experience” into written or visual recommendations/critique.

The successful applicant will be given credit to the value of €1560 — based on two €15 orders per week for 52 weeks — to use over the next 12 month. The credit will not apply to delivery and service fees.

In return, the taste tester will be required to provide the food delivery service with written reviews of restaurants and food experiences, along with images and videos of them taste testing dishes to be used on the Deliveroo blog and social channels.

“Great food is there to be discovered and we want to help more people find it,” Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo said.

“This is an opportunity for any Deliveroo devotees with a good palette and a taste for great food to trial new, mind-blowing meals.

“In the past year, we’ve welcomed over a thousand new restaurants on the platform, now we need a curious connoisseur who ‘gets’ food as much as we do, to hero the hidden gems and help us in our year of food discovery.”

Applications for the role are open from today, March 10th until March 17th to anyone over the age of 18 in the Republic of Ireland. The application form and more information is available here.

