Army specialists are understood to have travelled to Turkey, and are investigating a route out of Syria to return an Irish woman linked to Islamic State.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports members of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and specialists from the Defence Forces met Turkish officials to assess the return of Lisa Smith and her two year old daughter.

The Dundalk woman escaped from a Kurdish forces detainment camp in northeast Syria last month, and it’s believed she’s now being held near the Turkish border.