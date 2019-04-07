Members of the Defence Forces stationed in the Middle East for the past six months are due back in Ireland today.

130 troops from the 58th Infantry Group will be reunited with their families later – four days behind schedule.

They were due back on Thursday, but Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe says that due to the conflict in Syria, technical difficulties prevented that from happening.

The Wexford TD says it was frustrating but there is little the government can do to prevent it from happening again:

