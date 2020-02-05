A decision on whether the election can go ahead in Tipperary is expected later today.

The government has sought legal advice from the Attorney General as to whether voting can take place following the death of a candidate.

Independent Marese Skehan was found at her home on Monday, leaving serious doubt over whether the vote can go ahead in Tipperary.

The Premier County’s election was expected to be deferred to February 29th following the unexpected death of independent candidate Marese Skehan, but fellow independents Joe Hannigan and Matty McGrath have sought legal advice as to whether the need to go to the polls within 30 days of the Dáil’s dissolution overrides the postponement.

That ruling is expected today, which would see Skehan included on the ticket on Saturday’s poll.