By Dean Egan.

The Tanaiste says NPHET’s advice next week will be crucial when it comes to reopening indoor hospitality.

The restrictions are set to ease on July 5th, but that’s now in doubt due to a rise in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party last night the strain’s a “big concern” and “the final call” will follow recommendations next week.

Speaking to Beat News, Owner of Tully’s Bar in Carlow and Waterford, Ed Cahill, says the sector needs an answer sooner:

“Publicans and those in the hospitality industry were the first to close in March 2020.”

“Our number one priority is the safety of our customers and our staff.”

“If public health guidelines say that we need to stay closed that bit longer, that’s fine. But, we know to know that today, not on the Friday before we’re due to open on the Monday in July.”