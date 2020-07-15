We should find out this evening if we can move to Phase 4 of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

If given the green light it would mean all pubs, nightclubs and casinos could reopen next week.

One hundred people would be able to gather indoors and five hundred outdoors.

It comes as a public health expert warns we are already in the second wave of COVID-19.

But DCU Professor Anthony Staines believes pubs could still reopen safely next Monday.

“My thought would be that we could open the pubs as scheduled providing we do so responsibly, carefully and safely as has been done up to now.”