Debenhams workers want the planned liquidation of the retailer’s Irish arm to be delayed to try to arrange a rescue plan.

They are calling on the government to step in.

Workers are set to hold a second protest outside Leinster House later this morning.

Jane Crowe, the shop steward at Debenhams on Henry Street in Dublin, says the law should change to protect workers during the wind-up of a company.

“We want a proper redundancy package or we want the government to step in,” said Ms Crowe.

“Our 30-day consultation period finishes on Monday and we feel we need to continue with that so we want the government to step in, introduce some programme that the legislation will change regarding liquidation and to extend our 30 days.”

Gardaí ordered some staff from the Henry Street store in Dublin to go home during their first picket last month, citing pandemic restrictions.

Ms Crowe says officers have been more understanding since and hopes that can continue.

“They allowed us on Henry Street twenty minutes but we had to be moved after that and we respected that, we did move.

“We went to the court, we protested at the court and the gardaí there were very good to us.

“At the Dáil last week, they were very helpful. They would tell us if a car was coming to move and we thanked them at the end of it for their support.

“We are hoping that today will be the same.”