The death toll from covid 19 has passed 2000 for the first time here.

A further 12 deaths and 379 new cases have been confrimed this evening.

It brings the total number of fatalities from the virus to 2006.

In the South East Kilkenny has 11 new cases, the most in the region.

Tipperary and Waterford both have 6 new cases while Carlow and Wexford have recorded less than 5 new cases each.

Wexford continues to have the lowest incidence rate in the Republic for the 7th day in a row.

Of the cases notified today:

174 are men / 203 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

116 in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

“It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”