US President Donald Trump will begin his three-day visit to Ireland this afternoon.

Air Force One is expected to land at Shannon Airport later, and the US president and his wife Melania will spend two nights at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare.

It is said that thousands of people are set to take part in protests across Ireland to coincide with the visit. Protests which have prompted a massive security operation across parts of the country.

Others have been taking to Twitter to share their feelings on the visit.

You’re not welcome in Ireland — the Monk (@MonkMiki) June 5, 2019

What are you so afraid of Donald that you need 2 thousand cops at your hotel in Ireland ??? Costing Irish tax payers for this sham . You are not welcome.. there will be a surprise waiting at Shannon airport for you 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 you’re hated here aswell pic.twitter.com/fpIi99ZS12 — Marty Monaghan (@marty_monaghan) June 4, 2019

Ireland doesn’t want you here either — Nic (@Lunacat82) June 5, 2019