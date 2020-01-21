An 18-year-old Waterford man is accused of robbing a hearing and speech-impaired lady who had offered him accommodation some months beforehand.

The Waterford News & Star reports that Dylan Jones of Ursuline Cresent Waterford City broke into the house in Ballybeg Court on June 23rd last.

The individual was on bail for a previous burglary offence committed in June 2018.

The owner of the house told gardaí that she saw the figure of Dylan Jones on the landing wearing a scarf over his face on the night in question.

The court heard that the homeowner recognised Mr Jones as she had offered him a place to stay at her home some months previously after he had begged her for accommodation after claiming he was homeless.

An axe belonging to the homeowner, which was always stored in the shed, was later found in the spare room by gardaí.

A further search by gardaí at Mr Jones’ home uncovered the lady’s mobile phone in his underwear.

The court heard that the defendant had taken a number of tablets earlier that day.

He will be sentenced on counts of burglary and aggravated burglary in the coming weeks.

Image: Ballybeg Court, Google Maps