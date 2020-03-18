The deadline for Irish tourists to return from Spain has been extended until Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

It was originally set for midnight tomorrow, but has now been extended due to the numbers involved.

Spain, the fourth-most infected country, saw cases soar by 2,538 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,716, with 588 deaths, 67 more than on Tuesday.

It came as Johns Hopkins University said the total number of confirmed cases worldwide has passed 200,000.

Irish tourists are being flown home after the Government reached agreement with Ryanair, Aer Lingus and Spanish authorities.