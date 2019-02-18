Davy Fitzgerald upheld the promise he made to young Michael O'Brien on the Late Late Toy Show

Davy Fitzgerald upheld the promise he made to 11-year-old Michael O’Brien on the Late Late Show in November of last year.

Michael, who is visually impaired, captured the hearts of the nation when he took part in the book section of the show and spoke to Ryan Tubridy about his passion for GAA, especially his favourite manager Davy Fitzgerald.

That is when Tubs proceeded to introduce the former Clare manager to the stage, leaving the Kerry youngster in disbelief.

Although despite saying just moments before that he didn’t think he’d get on with the former Clare manager, because “he was from Sixmilebridge” and he wasn’t, he immediately asked Fitzgerald to sign a copy of his book he had “in the back”.

But Davy had a request of his own for Michael.

Fitzgerald told the youngster that he needed “a small bit of help” from “a fellow passionate man” at three important league games Wexford had coming up.

“We’re playing Limerick, we’re playing Tipp and we’re playing Kilkenny.

“I’d like you to come, maybe speak to the team before we go out, have a chat with them. Would you be up for something like that?”

And yesterday at Innovate Park, Fitzgerald fulfilled his promise and Michael took to the field as the guest of honour after he had prepped the team ahead of Wexford’s win over Tipperary.

Tweeting about Michael’s team talk, Wexford senior hurling coach Seoirse Bufflin said that you hear a pin drop when he spoke to the player before the game.

“THIS IS WHAT THE GAA IS ALL ABOUT,” tweeted another account.

