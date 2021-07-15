By Dean Egan.

The HSE has announced a new deal with with Match Group’s dating platforms in Ireland to support the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

The HSE’s “For us all” campaign will work with dating brands including Tinder, Match, OK Cupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish.

It’s to encourage users to support and receive their Covid-19 vaccine when it’s offered to them.

Starting this week, new features will be added to the apps and websites to support the “For us All” campaign.

The dating platforms will share vaccine resources and offer vaccination badges for people to display on their profiles, as well as free “super likes” and other boost-type features for Irish users.