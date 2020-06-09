The long-awaited release date movie fans didn’t think they’d anticipate 6 months ago has finally been announced.
Cinemas across Ireland were set to reopen a full month after other EU countries according to the initial reopening of the country.
Due to the improvements nationally regarding the low numbers of confirmed cases, the government has decided to push forward the reopening of cinemas to 2oth July.
With cinemas across Ireland adhering to the Covid-19 measurements created by WHO, cinema-goers will be able to return to watch films shortly.
Of course, many films had been set for release during the pandemic with release dates being postponed, it will be a slow return to watching premieres this summer.
The first major film scheduled for release in cinemas will be Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi espionage thriller, Tenet, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.