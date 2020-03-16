Darkness Into Light 2020 postponed due to Covid-19

Pieta House is postponing this May’s Darkness Into Light due to Covid-19.

Over 250,000 people were expected to take part in the annual event which raises money to help fund free counselling for those engaging in self harm or who have suicidal thoughts.

Chief executive of Pieta House Elaine Austin says the need for public support for Pieta is greater than ever, especially now when so many people are feeling stressed and anxious during this time of crisis.

She has appealed for donations so that this vital service can keep going.

“We’ve taken the decision to postpone the annual May Darkness Into Light walk until the autumn of this year,” said Ms Austin.

“Our decision does leave us with a significant funding gap.

“Last year, it brought in over €5m and helped us fund our services so it’s really important that people come out and they support us.

“We will have a Darkness Into Light this year, we will walk from the darkness into light in the autumn.”

Ms Austin said that the Pieta helpline is averging around 50 call per day but they expect this number to increase.

“We know that is probably going to rise significantly. We have had a lot of feedback in the last number of days about the high levels of anxiety.

“It’s so important that if someone is feeling anxious, they can talk to someone.”

Pieta can be reached on 1800 247 247 or you can text HELP to 51444.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at pieta.ie