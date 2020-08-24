Dara Calleary has stepped down as the deputy leader of Fianna Fáil today.

Last friday, the Mayo TD quit as Agriculture Minister last week after attending the golf society dinner in Galway.

The Mayo TD had apologised for attending the event with more than 80 people two days previous.

Gardaí are investigating the gala dinner at a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway for alleged breaches of public health legislation.

He was appointed deputy leader of the party in March 2018, but has now stepped down after last week’s controversy.