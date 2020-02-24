Danish home retailer, JYSK, is set to open its first store in the South East this week.

The store is set to open on Thursday, February 27th at 9 am in the former BuyLo building at Boland’s Retail Park, Cork Road, Waterford.

The Waterford outlet will be the brand’s fifth in the country, following store openings in Youghal, Port Laoise, Naas, Navan and Drogheda.

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is known for homeware products and has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge in sleeping culture.

The international chain opened its first store in Denmark in 1979, and today has over 2,700 stores and 23,000 employees in 51 countries. In Germany and Austria the stores are called Dänisches Bettenlager – in the rest of the world JYSK.

JYSK is a family-owned company founded by the Danish tradesman Lars Larsen, who owns a number of companies with a total annual turnover of 4.25 billion EUR. JYSK’s turnover is 3.577 billion EUR.

Manager Kelly Ryan commented on the journey that the JYSK brand has taken to come to Ireland, saying: “I chose to work for JYSK because it’s an exciting time to be with such a huge company that’s just starting its journey in Ireland. I’m excited for everyone to see what we have to offer, as there is such variety and a price point for everyone. I love my job here at JYSK and I’m delighted to have one of the biggest JYSK stores in Ireland coming to Waterford. It’s going to be beautiful and I can’t wait for customers to see it.”