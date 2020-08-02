Swimmers are being advised to be cautious after a Lion’s Mane jellyfish was spotted at Malahide beach.

Stings Lion’s Mane jellyfish can be dangerous, causing nausea, sweating, cramps and headaches.

Fingal County Council released a statement warning swimmers and dog owners of the threat and advising anyone who receives a sever sting to seek urgent medical attention.

Another jellyfish of this kind was reported in by the RNLI in Lough Swilly, who issued a similar caution.

Lion’s Mane jellyfish can growing up to 36 metres long and are usually spotted off the East coast during the summer months.