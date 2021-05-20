Met Éireann has warned of cyclonic winds with “possibly damaging gusts” will hit the South-East coast, as the country grapples with “unseasonably wet and windy” weather.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain’s expected to fall in parts of the country today, and the national meteorological service says gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are also likely.

Waterford and Wexford are both under a yellow wind and rain warning, with five other coastal counties also under warnings.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo are also included, as the bad weather makes its way from the Southwest across the country.

“We’ve seen a deepening area of low pressure push directly across the country over the course of the next 24-36 hours” says Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel.

“Gusts up as high as 110km/h are expected across the country, possibly exceeding that in the Southwest, where there’s a status orange marine warning in place.

“But certainly all areas can expect to see unseasonably windy conditions, and with that some pretty heavy spells of rain at times.”