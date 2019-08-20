Dáithí O Sé has said that he believes the Rose of Tralee is a ‘yardstick of how far Irish women have come’.

Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment at the launch of the International Festival today, the Kerry man praised the competition for “celebrating Irish women”.

“Back in the 1970s the entrants were flight attendants, nurses, and teachers, while now they are also engineers, doctors and occupational therapists,” he said.

“They have jobs that would not have been considered as traditional female jobs before.”

Not only does this year mark the 60th year of the International Festival, but it also marks Dáithí’s tenth year as the host.

The RTÉ presenter was also asked if thought the show had passed its sell-by date, in which he replied: “Is there anything more empowering than going up on stage in front of 2,000 people in the Dome and in front of the whole nation to tell your story, warts and all?

The Rose of Tralee, to me, is a celebration of Ireland and a celebration of Irish women, so when is that out of date?

Tune into the Rose of Tralee International Festival 2019 selection nights live on RTÉ One at 8 pm on Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27.