By Cillian Doyle.

The Chief Executive of the Irish Dairy Council says Ireland has an ‘exceptional’ starting place in terms of emissions.

Zoe Kavanagh says the Irish dairy sector produces half of the global average emissions but accounts for over a third of Irish emissions, as dairy consumption has increased by 48% since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, she warned that consumers will have to pay if they’re to expect fresh food, produced sustainably.

Speaking to Beat News, Zoe outlines what’s in place to cut agricultural emissions:

“Dairy farmers today are having to manage their soil PH, their grass growth and they have to be very cautious of the quality of water systems.”

“All these activities are taking place on farms and they need to play out between now and 2030 to reduce emissions.”