By Cillian Doyle.

A further 631 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

It’s the first time daily cases numbers has risen over 600 since late April.

There are 50 people in hospital with the virus with 15 in intensive care units across the country.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan says the recent case numbers “is a cause of concern and shows that this disease is prevalent in our communities again.”

He’s asking young people in particular if they are not vaccinated yet, to hold firm until they’re vaccinated.

