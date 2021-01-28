There needs to be greater enforcement of laws surrounding the theft of family pets.

That’s the view of Waterford SPCA, as a new bill on the issue passed its first stage in the Dail yesterday.

The Regional Group of TDs says the law must distinguish between pets and other objects, like phone or iPads.

Barbara Bent, Director of Waterford Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals says judges should be able to impose a sentence that fits the crime.

“Currently if you are caught stealing a dog it is treated as if you stole any object, it is not relevant to the emotional involvement people have with their pets.

“Sadly at times, we get lots or regulation and no enforcement. These people need to be caught, followed up on and punished.”

She went on to say that not having harsh penalties already in place, is disgraceful.

“We would like our legislators to get into action promptly and bring in enforceable regulations that can be activated immediately with good penalties to deter these people from taking dogs.”

Barbara told Beat about a case in the South East recently that would upset even anti-pet lovers.

If anyone has any concerns about animal welfare at this time, you can visit www.ispca.ie for more information on supports available.