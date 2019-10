Kilkenny boss Brian Cody has confirmed that Michael Dempsey has stepped away from his management team after 15-years.

Laois man Dempsey joined the Cats’ set-up as physical trainer ahead of the 2005 season and was involved in eight All-Ireland victories.

Cody says Dempsey brought a ‘huge knowledge’ and he ‘couldn’t speak highly enough’ of him.

Legendary former forward D-J Carey is expected to now join Kilkenny’s backroom team as a selector.