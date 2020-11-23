A cyclist has died in hospital after coming off his bike in Nenagh Co. Tipperary last week.

The man in his 40s was injured on Sarsfield at around 3:20pm on Wednesday afternoon and has now passed away in hospital.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardai are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on Sarsfield Street from 3pm to 3:20pm, on 18tt November 2020, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.