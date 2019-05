A cyclist seriously injured in a crash in County Wexford on Sunday has died.

The 34 year old man was was cycling on the main road from Adamstown to Carrickbyrne in Wexford and was in a collision with a parked motor bike.

The incident happened at 1.40 pm on Sunday.

He was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was pronounced dead today.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have information to contact them.