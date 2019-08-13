Curtis Pritchard’s Instagram hacked

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard’s Instagram account was taken over by hackers in the last 24 hours.

The 23-year-old ballroom dancer’s profile was posting false adverts and giveaways for items such as MacBooks, iPhones, Apple watches and Tesla model X cars.

Thankfully, the hack has been rectified but it doesn’t rule out the risk at having his private messages with partner Marua Higgins made public.

The hacker made changes all elements of Curtis’ account, which currently has 1.5million followers.

“Sorry for all the random changes and uploads to my Insta, I was hacked,” he has wrote on his stories.

“All back to normal again”.

Speaking to The Sun Online, a spokesperson for Curtis said: “I can confirm Curtis account has been hacked earlier today.”