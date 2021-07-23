A Waterford TD says he is backing a local councillor under the spotlight in recent days.

Sinn Féin Councillor Jim Griffin has admitted an email sent to the Director of Services for Housing was ‘clumsily’ worded.

In it, Councillor Griffin asked for houses in Dunmore East to be given to families of children with disabilities, and suggested that the Lighthouse Way estate would have ‘less anti-social behaviour problems’ than others with more social housing.

Speaking to Beat News, TD David Cullinane says he backs the Councillor.

“I don’t believe, that for one second, Jim believes that there is any difficulty with local authority housing estates.

“I’m sure Jim would have wanted the email to be framed differently, to have written it differently. I feel to be honest that it’s a bit of a storm in a teacup, and I can see that there’s some local politicians who are looking to exploit it for their own ends.”