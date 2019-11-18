A 13-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a machete attack at a house in Co. Fermanagh at the weekend.

A 41-year-old woman was also treated for stab wounds to her leg.

Police say a number of men armed with machetes broke into a house at Trasna Way in Lisnaskea at about 9.15pm on Saturday night and attacked the girl and the woman.

A baby was also at the scene but was unharmed.

No arrests have been made and police are treating the investigation as attempted murder

Speaking to ITV News, the baby’s grandmother, Elizabeth Joyce, said the young girl tried to save his life.

She said: “They burst through the house, one attacker came to me attacking. I was screaming and kicking and fighting back. The other attacker went for the wee fella, but his auntie, who is in hospital in a very critical condition, she threw herself on top of the baby to save the baby’s life.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan said: “This must have been a terrifying ordeal for those involved and we are determined to find the men responsible. We have several lines of enquiry which we are progressing at this time but I would ask anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives in Enniskillen and pass that information on.”

Alliance Fermanagh representative Matthew Beaumont said whoever carried out an attack in Lisnaskea needs to be caught quickly.

“This attack in Lisnaskea, carried out by men carrying machetes, is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Whoever was responsible for this horrific attack must be caught quickly and face justice.”

“I hope the two females injured make a full and speedy recovery. This must have been a terrifying experience for them.”