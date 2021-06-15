By Cillian Doyle.

A number of items were seized following a search operation in four counties by The Criminal Assets Bureau today.

Searches were carried out at premises in Wexford, Dublin, Louth and Meath.

Bureau Officers supported by the Customs Dog Unit seized the following:

• Cash of €19,000.

• A Rolex Watch.

• A number of Chanel and Louis Vuitton Handbags.

• VW Passat vehicle.

• Assorted designer goods and footwear.

• Electronic devices.

• Assorted Documentation.

Gardaí say this mornings search operation is a significant development in an on-going process of crime investigation.